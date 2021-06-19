By Vivan Onyebukwa

Maxi skirt is the most comfortable and flattery piece of women’s clothing.

Whether floor length, or barely touching the toenails, it can make a fashion statement.

It has a way of making one look sassy.

It is versatile and can be worn for work, casual, and formal events. Maxi skirt can also make a good street fashion. Styles include flow, formfitting, pleated, circular, A-line, and slit.

It comes in variety of fabrics such as chiffon, satin, cotton, and in different colours too. Also, it is elegant, trendy and glamorous if styled properly.

For a flattery appearance, partner a maxi skirt with a crop top. Team boldly coloured and printed maxis with matching or neutral tops.

If you are short, pay your maxi skirt with heels to elongate your legs.

For taller people, flat or heels will work with maxi skirt

You can match up with simple colours for business occasion, small prints for formal events, and anything goes when going casual.

One interesting thing about this style is that it can be worn by young and old.

Regardless of your body, big or petit, it can give you a chic appearance.

However, to ensure ease of walking, avoid floor-sweeping maxi skirts