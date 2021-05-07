A new movie, Elina, is already creating a buzz in Nollywood, with its premiere slated for Sunday, May 16 at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Produced by Editha Francis Chiewuzie with Michael Austin as executive producer, Elina is directed by Ambrose Tobias Udeh. The movie parades veteran actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Kalu Ikeagwu, Editha Francis Chiewuzie, Jibola Dabo, Winner Edward and Felix Omokhodion among others.

Shot with a high-grade camera, which reflects in its picture quality, the movie narrates the story of an 11-year-old child, Elina, who accompanies her mother to an eatery but ends up being kidnapped by an unidentified man.

Elina’s mum had taken her to an eatery, but as she’s about driving out, she realises that her phone has been left behind. She rushes back to the eatery, leaving young Elina in the car with the engine still running. At this point, a man emerges from nowhere, gets in the car and drives away with Elina.

Could it be a case of robbery or kidnapping?

For 16 years, Elina remains missing. In fact, her parents have given up on her, thinking she’s dead. However, fate smiles on now grown-up Elina, as she finally reunites with her family. But this is after recording some deaths in her name and ultimately serving prison sentence.

On what inspired the movie, Editha Chiewuzie says Elina was borne out of her desire to unravel the little mistakes parents make that cause them lifetime pains.

“Many times, I come across parents, especially mothers being so careless with their children. You see some women instead of holding their children’s hands while crossing a major road; they allow them to cross alone. You see a mother carelessly leaving her child in the custody of neighbours, friends or even someone she hardly knows. Some even leave their child or children inside the car, locked or unlocked, to go get something. In some cases, the child suffocates or taken away with the car. I want to plead with parents to always be careful with their children. The world we live in is evil and you can’t even trust your next-door neighbour. This is the story of Elina,” she states.

On her expectations for the premiere, the producer cum actor says dignitaries, select media personalities, top Nollywood practitioners including the film’s cast and crew will grace the occasion. “Nigerians need to see Elina. So, I am expecting several dignitaries and Nollywood stakeholders at the premiere. Our cast and crewmembers are also going to be present. It’s going to be a memorable day by the special grace of God.”