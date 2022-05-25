From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As the world marks the 2022 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a civil society organisation has described Nigeria’s Drug Czar, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), as a phenomenon that deserves global medals and honour.

The CSO, Adopt A Goal Initiative (AAGI), said the Chairman of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd.), has saved Nigeria from a major drug epidemic that would have gone out of control.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“He came at a saving time to avert a Tsunami of drug abuse; it is a national consensus that Gen. Marwa is an exceptional leader who has done well for Nigeria and humanity,” said AAGI in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Ariyo-Dare Atoye.

“The NDLEA, under the leadership of Marwa, has taken the fight against drug abuse to the destructive merchants, the cartel who are making billions at the expense of human lives and national security.

“We are delighted that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) is being fought vigorously without compromise in every inch of this country by a rejuvenated agency bolstered by good leadership.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Therefore, on the occasion of the 2022 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we wish to call on the global community, especially the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to honour Gen. Marwa for his unparalleled contributions to the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria, and by extension the world.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The records of his achievements speak since he was appointed the Chairman, NDLEA, and the statistics are breathtaking, and such a patriotic national commitment and global service to humanity should be rewarded and celebrated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The NDLEA under Marwa’s leadership is undoubtedly the most active, functional and results-oriented agency of government under the Buhari’s administration, and he is the shining light of the country.

“Marwa has shown selflessness and consistency in pragmatic leadership, and over the years he has demonstrated that he is a fine leader who could be trusted with national duty of fighting against drug barons and the cartels.

“We must continue to support and encourage him to do more because Nigeria can not afford to drop the ball in this important fight against the scourge of drugs in the country.

“We appreciate Gen Marwa and pray for him that God shall continue to strengthen and protect him and also be with him and his family,” according to the statement.