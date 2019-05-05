Molly Kilete

The Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja has raised the alarm over plans by some foreign interests and groups within the country to scuttle the May 29 hand over date and hinder the nations democratic process.

Acting director army public relations Colonel Saghir Musa, who raised the alarm said the “mischievous elements” had thought that the just concluded 2019 general elections would not have been a successful election but were proved wrong by the Nigerian people who turned out in their large numbers to elect their leader.

Musa, in a statement, said the foreign interests who are bent on dividing the country were working towards causing disaffection and scatter the Multinational Joint Task Force which was fighting the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State for West African Province fighters in the Lake Chad region

Sagir statement said: “The army has noted with great concern the efforts by some unpatriotic individuals, groups and foreign interests determined to cause mischief and exacerbate the security situation in this country in particular and West African sub-region.

“These persons and groups are making concerted efforts to further induce ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with funds and other logistic supports.

Their body language and unguarded utterances seem to be in tandem with above and imply tacit support for the criminals.

For example, a credible source has shown that some individuals are hobnobbing with Boko Haram terrorists, while others are deliberately churning out falsehood against the security agencies with a view to set the military against the people and the government”.