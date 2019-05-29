Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Ahead of the 29 May swearing-in ceremony, the transition committee in Taraba State has charged Governor Darius Ishaku to work towards addressing the various security challenges bedevilling the state, and to find ways of exploiting its full agricultural potential.

Chairman of the committee Ambassador Idris Waziri gave the charge Tuesday evening while addressing the press on the activities of the committee and the level of preparation ahead of Wednesday’s swearing-in.

Waziri said that though the state has done remarkably in transforming most sectors, it has not been able to unlock Taraba’s full agricultural potential, even as internal security remains a major source of concern.

He urged the people of the state to unite for development and to eschew all forms of political and religious bitterness and work for the overall good of the state, regardless of political and ethnoreligious affiliations.

“Elections have been concluded with an unprecedented landslide victory and it is time to settle down for governance. I want to appeal to politicians and all the people to eschew bitterness and retrogressive tendencies that are capable of turning the state into a primitive society. Let us not indulge in things that would stir violence,” Waziri said.

“Taraba State belongs to all of us irrespective of political and ethno religious affiliation. Only God gives power and only one person can be a governor at a time. We must understand that there has to be a state and people for there to be leaders. We must all say enough is enough and give peace a chance to reign in the state.

“Political parties are mere platforms for elections. We can all work together to make Taraba state a better place for all of us. Let us, therefore, work to handover a more united state, full of equity, justice and fairness, that would sustain a positive posterity.

“Agriculture is the main stay of the economy and employs 80% of the state’s population. That is why we specifically charged the governor on security and agriculture. We need to make sure we don’t turn this state into a theatre of war.”

Waziri, who noted that education, science and technology also came top in the committee’s recommendations, said that the task of moving the state forward was a collective responsibility, as he prayed for a successful inauguration ceremony.