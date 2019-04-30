Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of a new administration in Ogun State, a 26-man interface transition committee was constituted, yesterday.

The committee, including 15 members from the governor-elect’s team, Dapo Abiodun and 11 members from the state government, is headed by the deputy governor-elect and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Noimot Salako-Oyedele and Taiwo Adeoluwa, respectively.

Speaking with newsmen after an inaugural meeting, the deputy governor-elect said the committee would see to the smooth transition between the incumbent administration and the incoming one.

She said the governor-elect had, about two weeks ago, inaugurated an economic transition committee and noted that the joint 26-man committee would ensure seamless change of baton between incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun and incoming Dapo Abiodun.

Salako-Oyedele commended the team of the incumbent administration for providing necessary information and assured that the teams would continue to exchange information that would help the incoming hit the ground running immediately it assumes duty on May 29.

“We had a very robust discussion and we are glad that the incumbent administration is well prepared for the transition. We have been working on this for quite a while; we are going to exchange information in the next few weeks, so that by May 28 when the handover is taking place, all the things that we need, I believe, will be handed over to us,” he said.