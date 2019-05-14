Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru, have asked the presidential election tribunal to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria or any other person in that stead from swearing-in President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, pending the hearing and determination of petition challenging his election.

The petitioners further asked for an order restraining president Buhari from presenting himself on May 29 or any other date for swearing-in or inauguration ceremony or taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of the petition questioning the validity of his election.