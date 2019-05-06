Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has backed the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra groups for the observance of May 30 as Biafra day of remembrance.

The body appealed to the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), churches and other Igbo organisations to set aside the day as it would help in recreating and enhancing Igbo national consciousness and rebirth.

IPOB had last week, through a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, declared a sit-at-home on May 30, throughout Biafraland in remembrance of its fallen heroes and heroines, who paid the supreme price in the struggle for Biafra.

The group said it would also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen’s attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that died at the hands of security agencies over the years that nobody remembered.

A statement by ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, Secretary, Prof. Nath Aniekwu and Public Relations Officer, Chief Abia Onyike, noted that the people of the South West, through persistence and with the support of their legislators would soon have a legislation recognising June 12, date of the annulment of the 1993 election, as Democracy Day.

“ADF is aware that several groups and individuals have annually been celebrating this auspicious day in our history as a remembrance day in one form or the other. Many religious groups and several pan-Igbo organisations, including pro-Biafra groups such as Ekwenche, MASSOB, IPOB, Coalition of Pro-Biafra Groups, etc, have been celebrating this for some years.

“ADF is of the view that we, as a people should collectively do this in remembrance and honour of millions of our brothers and sisters who died for our sake.

“We should also honour several nationalities and their governments, churches, humanitarian organisations and heroic individuals including those, who burnt themselves for the sake of our liberty, we should hold May 30 as a solemn day in our history.

“We do this also for the sake of our national consciousness, solidarity and to unite with all our neighbours who suffered with us and still believe in the unity and progress of our region.

“We shall formally address this appeal to all governments, churches, state Assemblies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, clans, town unions and other bodies for endorsement of this call,” the group stated.