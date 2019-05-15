Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State police command has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the of sit-at-home order on May 30, 2019, and plot to enforce it in Nnewi and other parts of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, in a statement warned the group to desist from its action, remaining it that it remained proscribed and its activities illegal.

Mohammed said that the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with and in accordance with the law, any individual or group under any guise that will disrupt public peace in the state.

He said: “Information at the disposal of the Anambra State police command has revealed that the outlawed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is perfecting plans through public announcement and threats in Nnewi and other parts of the state in order to enforce a “sit-at-home,” warning people to stay at home and not to come out for any business activities on the 30/5/2019.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is still a proscribed organisation hence all its activities remain illegal.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, Mustapha Dandaura enjoined all “Ndi Anambra” to disregard alleged calls by any group urging them to sit at home on the 30/5/2019 and go about their lawful businesses.

“The CP further assure the public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place by the combined security forces in the state to proactively nip in the bud any threat emanating from such groups,” Mohammed warned.