By Cosmas Omegoh

An Ohaneaze chieftain, Charles Udeogaranya, has told Ndigbo that it is better to observe a solemn day in honour of their fallen heroes than to sit-at-home.

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was making a veiled response to the declaration that Ndigbo should sit at home on May 30.

He said the fallen heroes of Ndigbo will be happier wherever they are with an Igbo society without violence.

“Remember your fallen heroes in solemn prayers, charity to all, but without the coloration that you are a rebel. They died to achieve for us peace and, therefore, their death should not be in vain. By faith as Christians, our God commands us not to be rebellious as vengeance belongs to Him,” he said.

He lamented that Ndigbo go through a lot to pay school and medical fees, house and shop rent, upkeep and numerous bills.

“This is what some of them and those who want them to stay at home do not know,” he said, insisting that staying off business and belching threats would rather compound the situation.