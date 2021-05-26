By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

An Ohaneaze chieftain, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has told Ndigbo that it is better to observe a solemn day in honour of their fallen heroes than to sit at home.

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was making a veiled response to the declaration that Ndigbo should sit at home on May 30.

He reminded Ndigbo that the national holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in the United States of America is considered a day on and not a day off, and that is what they should do in the honour of their fallen heroes.

‘Remember your fallen heroes in solemn prayers, charity to all, but without the colouration that you are a rebel,’ he said.

He maintained that the fallen heroes of Ndigbo will be happier wherever they are with an Igbo society without violence, recalling that ‘they died to achieve for us peace and, therefore, their death should not be in vain.’

He pointed out that ‘by faith as Christians, our God commands us not to be rebellious as vengeance belongs Him.’

He lamented that Ndigbo go through a lot to pay school and medical fees, house and shop rent, upkeep and numerous bills. ‘But this is what some of them and those who want them to stay at home do not know,’ insisting that staying off business and belching threats would rather compound their situation.

He urged everyone to be resilient as ‘no doubt, the President Muhammadu Buhari government is hurting. We are not alone in this debacle. But, nevertheless, we have to grind on, stay safe in this trying period while we hope for the best.’