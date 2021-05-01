From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has directed for the immediate investigation into alleged employment syndicate within the local government service commission of the state.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar who confirmed that he’s aware of the syndicate as he’s reliably informed of the scandal assuring that he will not spare anyone found culpable no matter how highly placed he may be”, he declared.

The governor stated this yesterday at the annual workers day celebration that was held at the sir Ahmadu Bello Hall within the state Secretariat in Dutse.

Badaru who was responding to complaint raised by the state NLC chairman Comrade Sunusi Alhassan that alleged that there is gross abuse of due process in the issuance of appointments and promotion of selected staffs by the commission.

In his words, ” I want to call the attention of his Excellency to happenings at the state local government service commission where appointments and promotions are conducted in gross disregard to due process and public service rules”, he stated.

He also pleaded with the state governor to quickly intervene in order to save the state from the brink of losing its hard earned reputation by some selfish individuals.

Comrade Alhassan had earlier pleaded with the governor to consider the appointments of workers in other fields other than education and health so as to ensure the sustenance of the state and local government contributory pension fund which he said is fast dwindling as a result of frequent retirements and lack of employment in the state.

In his speech, the governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has assured workers in the state of his commitment to pay salaries and pensions within the next months despite the warning that there may be zero Federal allocation in subsequent months.

Badaru said, “I was earlier accused by many of keeping money and not spending because we know a time like this will surely come and the time is now”, he stated.

