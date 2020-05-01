Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Workers in Borno State have demanded the implementation of hazard allowance for health personnel involved in the control and management of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno chapter, Bulama Abiso said at a press briefing to mark this year May Day celebration in Maiduguri on Friday that, the health workers have been risking their lives to save other persons.

“There is the need for the government to implement the hazard allowance approved by the Federal Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abiso saod.

He said this year’s Workers’ Day celebration’s theme: “COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Socio-Economic Impact on Nigerian Working Class,” recognised the challenges facing the country and the world.

He appealed to the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health workers who daily risk their lives at the front line. He said 15 health workers in the state who had been exposed to COVID-19 were currently admitted at the isolation centre.

The labour leader commended the state government for the manner it had been handling the prevention and control of Coronavirus spread in the state. He urged some spirited individual, corporate organisations and humanitarian bodies to assist and support government combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that the labour union was partnering some of its workers in garment and textile industries to produce face masks and hand sanitizers for distributions to members of the public.