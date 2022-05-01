From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko has commended workers in the state for their tenacity and resourcefulness.

His commendation was contained in a message to workers on the occasion of the 2022 May Day celebration with the theme: Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.

Bayoko urged workers to use the May Day celebration to reflect and reaffirm their commitment to serve their fatherland meritoriously.

He described the civil service as the engine room of governance, saying that the Delta State Civil Service could be regarded as one of the best in the federation.

The HoS added that the state government has continued to recognize the pivotal role of the civil service in his quest of building a strong, virile and prosperous Delta.

He lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for promoting and sustaining harmonious industrial relation with labour through deliberate policies geared towards providing the necessary enabling working environment for workers in the state.

On workers salaries, he said government had not relented on its consistent payment of salaries, granting approvals to memos on welfare packages including promotion of civil servants as and when due.

The HoS also commended the governor for his giant developmental strides and untiring effort in improving the welfare of civil servants.

While listing some achievements of the governor to include the new state-of-the art secretariat complex, vehicle and housing loan schemes for civil servants, regular manpower development amongst others, Bayoko disclosed that the initiatives were geared towards excellent, effective and efficient service delivery.

He called on workers to reciprocate government gesture by imbibing the culture of diligence and reminded them to always be guided by the rules of the service in the discharge of their duties even as he enjoined civil servants to redouble their efforts and support towards achieving the stronger Delta mandate.

Bayoko who also commended the leadership of organized labour in the state for not relenting in protecting the rights of workers and for the robust cordial relationship with government, charged unions to entrench and promote good work culture among members.