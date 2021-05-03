From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Capt. Sunday Adebomi (rtd), has felicitated with workers in the state on the occasion of the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration.

Adebomi, a former governorship aspirant in the 2018 poll, in a statement issued in Ise-Ekiti and made available to Daily Sun, on Monday, commended the Ekiti workforce for their support and show of understanding in the face of economic hardship.

He noted that the contributions of workers to the growth and development of the state cannot be overemphazied, hence the need to accord them greater respect in nation building.

The SEMA boss also used the occasion to call on workers to support the current administration in the state to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned the workers against indulging in acts capable of leading to emergency by clearing the surrounding bushes and water ways.

On spate of kidnappings and banditry across the land, Adebomi admonished workers to always take security precautions and avoid unnecessary journeys in the night hours.

He urged the workers to always walk in two, if it is desirable for them to embark on journeys and to also report any suspicious movements within their localities.

He also admonished residents to cultivate the habit of planting trees to curtail the adverse effect of rainstorm.