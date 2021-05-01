From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former deputy governor of Ekiti State and a leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the Ekiti 2022 governorship election, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has congratulated workers in the state and Nigeria for celebrating another Workers’ Day.

In his Workers’ Day message made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, Lawal, who is also the Baba Adini of Ekitiland, said the workers should be thankful to God for witnessing another May Day and protecting them and their families despite the high level of insecurity prevalent in the country.

The former deputy governor said due to the bad economic situation in the country, “it is obvious that the workers’ minimum wage is no longer a living wage but a peanut” and prayed that the good Lord would intervene to help Nigeria recover from the myriad of problems confronting it as a nation.

The Baba Adini enjoined workers in the state to be law abiding and be hopeful that a PDP government in Ekiti next year would put smile on their faces.

He urged the people to keep hope alive, adding that Ekiti State has the wherewithal to survive without leaning on federal purse, “given the right kind of leadership.”