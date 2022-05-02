From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Former Enugu State Deputy Governor Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye has urged the federal government to take steps toward ending the ongoing strike action by all the university-based unions in Nigeria leading to a shutdown of the system.

Nwoye regretted the disagreement between the Federal Government and the four university-based unions and the government over the industrial action that has lasted for months keeping students and workers at home.

Rev. Nwoye, who is a governorship aspirant in the state also felicitated Nigerian workers, especially workers in Enugu state as they commemorate the 2022 Workers Day.

In his May Day message, Rev. Nwoye urged workers to continue to give in their best and contribute to the betterment of the state.

He thanked them for their efforts and sacrifices toward nation building.

The ex-deputy governor further commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his pro-workers policy and his efforts to improve working conditions in the state. He thanked Governor Ugwuanyi “for his pro-workers policies and for his dedication towards ensuring that his administration prioritises workers’ welfare and improve working conditions in the state.”

He said, “it is indeed a happy workers day for Enugu state workers and they have a workers’ friendly governor who has made the happy in happy workers day a reality unlike what is obtainable in other states.

“Enugu state workers are the only ones that receive a 13th-month salary and this is due to the benevolence and compassion of the governor towards improving workers’ welfare.”

The governorship hopeful also congratulated the governor and people of Enugu state for the successful conduct of ward congress.

He praised Governor Ugwuanyi for his efforts in ensuring that political party activities are peaceful and well organised.

“This has greatly contributed to the relative peace Enugu state enjoys. Governor Ugwuanyi has done well and we are proud of him. He has worked for this state as the Chief Worker and worked for the progress of the party in the state. Enugu state is indeed very lucky to have him,” he said.