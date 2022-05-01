From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the celebration of International Workers Day, promising them a free, fair and credible poll in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a statement personally signed by the commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral umpire said that “Nigerian workers have contributed immensely and tirelessly to country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.”

Titled; “Mesage from the INEC chairman on the occasion of the International Workers Day”, the statement read; “INEC joins other Nigerians to celebrate all workers on the special occasion and anniversary of the International Workers’ Day, today 1st May 2022.”

“It is an established fact that Nigerian workers have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.

“The Commission appreciates the support and understanding it has received and continues to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system, such as the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, bye-elections and the on-going preparations for the 2023 General Election.

“As we collectively reflect on sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of Nigerian workers, the commission wishes to assure the nation that we will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by us continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive,” the statement read.