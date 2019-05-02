Our reporters

Organised Labour in Kogi State have told Governor Yahaya Bello to pay outstanding salaries or forget re-election.

The state is owing workers between eight to 38 months salaries while local government workers, primary school teachers and pensioners are the worst hit as they are being paid ‘percentages’ of their salaries.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, told workers, at the Confluence Stadium, during celebration of Workers’ Day, yesterday, that they will decide who becomes the next governor on November 2.

Onuh said any government which refuses to pay salaries and entitlements should not expect workers to support such government to win another election.

Organised Labour said workers in the state have endured hardship for long and that it is running out of patience. Onus said they would have no option than to troop, very soon, to the street, to protest non-payment of salaries if Bello’s

Meanwhile, Osun State will begin implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme, this month, to facilitate accessible and beneficial healthcare to the people, Governor Adegboyega Oyeola said, yesterday.

According to him, the state government will begin to release its counterpart funding by the end of May.

He commended the workers for being supportive to the policies, actions and programmes of his administration by being committed, dedicated and patriotic.

The governor spoke at the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration, the first since the inception of his administration, at Osogbo City Stadium. Oyetola was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, who was supported by other top government functionaries including Secretary to the State Government, Pince Wole Oyebamiji; his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola and Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade.