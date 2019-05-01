Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday said his administration will be fair to workers in the state.

“Whatever policy decisions taken by us will place public interest above all other considerations. Workers will get dignified treatment in all cases as they are the engine room of any government or economy,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement greeting labour unions on May Day,” the Governor-elect said.

“Apart from giving them their dues, we will make sure to carry them along, protect their dignity, and be as accommodative of their interest as possible.”

He called on workers in the state to support the incoming administration to achieve its goals of evolving a new Kwara that works for everyone.