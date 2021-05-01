From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) in celebration of workers day has called on the federal government to pay more attention to the security and welfare of Nigerian workers.

President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, while congratulating Nigerian workers, especially NAAT members nationwide, said the nation is facing its worst security challenge in history and called on workers to pay attention to staying safe.

He further called on the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to intervene in the crisis rocking Ekiti State University (EKSU) by addressing the issues of salaries and allowances as well as the statutory deductions of workers, saying they must be paid without further delay.

Calling on government to prioritise welfare, he said the greatest asset of a Nation is her workforce. He charged the Federal Government to fulfill the promise of paying the National Minimum Wage Arrears of his members as well as streamlining the allowances of NAAT members to their salaries.

Comrade Nwokoma also called on Government to take full audit of the state of university Laboratories in Nigeria and take urgent steps to address the deplorable state and improve the working conditions of his members.

The President also use this opportunity to ask workers to mindful of the ravaging Covid _ 19 Pandemic that has damaged the world economy especially Nigeria. He therefore, challenge Government for decent Jobs and People’s Welfare as the Theme for this year may day celebration.

Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma decried the rate of insecurity in the country today. He condemned incessant kidnapping and killing of students as well as Staff in our Tertiary institutions. The case of Greenfield University is one of the many sorry situation in the country today. He therefore called on Government to put machineries in motion to ensure the release of those still in captivity. He urged the government to deploy technolgy and task the security forces to put an end to this ugly situations in the country. Nigeria sovereignty is seriously under threat.