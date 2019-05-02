Some Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the Federal Government to fix the economy, tackle insecurity and eradicate poverty as the country marked May Day, yesterday.

They told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, yesterday, that many compatriots are suffering, due to economic hardship and the federal government needs to urgently address the situation by fixing the economy.

A businessman who resides in Dutse, Mr. Momoh Adejoh, said “without mincing words, it must be said that the country is ailing and many citizens have the impression that the government of the day has not got its priorities right. The citizens have been patient with government and have sacrificed a lot in the process. How much longer are we going to be patient for government to fix the economy?

“It looks as if we have to wait, indefinitely, for government to perform its responsibility to the people and for us to enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Mrs. Ibrahim Aishat, a civil servant, said the poverty rate in the country “is unacceptably high and the rate of inequality is also high.”

Aishat attributed the high level of insecurity in the country to the rate of poverty as idleness made some youths go into crime and violence.

“While the fight against corruption has been intensive, it must begin to have meaning to people, in the re-investment of recovered funds; for development purposes.

“I call on the government at all levels to prioritise tackling of inequality and discrimination within the polity.

“If Nigeria is serious about national development, women must be fairly represented at all political levels.

“They must have legislation-backed access to own and use land, and, there must be improved funding for safe girl-child education.”

Mrs. Onome David, a trader said the security situation in the country had been restricting the movement of businessmen to some parts of the country.

She said the killings are gradually polarising the country along ethnic and religious lines, and added that this is inimical to the development of the country.

“You know, without security, there can be no development. We are pleading with the federal government to do something about the security situation in the country. Every Nigerian, today, is afraid of what will happen to him or her. No one is secure in this country because you do not know what will happen next,’’ she said.

Another civil servant, Mr. Chinedu Uche, said government must wake up to its responsibilities.

“ We appreciate our union for their effort on the new minimal wage and pray the implementation takes place by May ending; as promised by federal government.

“If the salary scale is properly calculated, it will go a long way to improve the lives of workers and will serve as one of the achievements of this administration,’’ he said.

The theme of this year’s International Labour Day was: “Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners.”