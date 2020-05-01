The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the Kwara Government to ensure immediate and full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to its workers.

The union said the implementation must be done in the face of economic hardship as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in the state.

The congress made the appeal in a statement issued by its Kwara Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Issa Ore, to commemorate the 2020 May Day celebration on Friday in Ilorin.

The union also sought the implementation of the new wage alongside other demands pending before the state government.

“In the face of the hardship which Nigerians are currently going through as a result of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on the economy, we want to appeal to the state government to ensure the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers,” Ore said.

The NLC leader, however, charged workers in the state to abide by all precautionary measures listed by experts and government to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

In compliance with the measures to contain the spread, Ore said the state chapter had decided to observe this year’s May Day celebration in a low key.

He urged all workers to stay at home in addition to observing physical and social distancing.

The union leader saluted the perseverance of workers, market women, artisans, transporters, pensioners and the general public on the economic hardship imposed on them by the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

He however commended the the state government for being proactive in rolling out measures to contain the spread of the disease, which he noted had slowed down the spread of the virus in the state.

He also expressed the congress’ delight that the state had commenced distribution of palliatives to the poorest of the poor, urging the government to monitor its distribution.

The labour leader urged employers of labour at all levels to provide hand sanitisers and face masks to workers to contain the spread of the disease. (NAN)