Sunday Ani

As workers all over the world observe today as International Workers’ Day, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Mudashiru Obasa, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the Nigerian workers.

In a goodwill message to workers yesterday, the Speaker extended a hand of fellowship and comradeship to Nigerian workers, describing them as the wheel of progress of the country’s economy.

Part of his message read: “I join all other leaders of the world to celebrate and felicitate with you on the occasion of your day.

“No doubt, workers are the wheel of progress of any nation’s economy, without which the wellbeing of such nation will be at a standstill,” he said.

He commended and appreciated workers for their tremendous contributions to the country’s economic growth, just like their counterparts in other climes.

“I also want use the occasion to celebrate and appreciate the contributions of Lagos House of Assembly as well as Lagos House of Asembly Service Commission ( LAHASCOM) workers for their tireless efforts to the growth of the State’s legislature.

“I, however, want to implore you to dedicate yourself to your work. Be honest and loyal to the management of the institution as you resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020, while ensuring that you comply with all the measures required to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state. Once again, I wish you a happy Workers’ Day.”