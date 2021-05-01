From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended workers in the state for their sacrifices in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Okowa thanked state workers for their resilience and commitment to duty at the peak of the pandemic, which resulted in a total lockdown for the better part of 2020.

The governor made the commendation in Asaba on Saturday during a rally organised by the state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to mark this year’s May Day celebration.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, Governor Okowa promised to continue to promote the welfare of workers to ensure effective service delivery.

He urged workers to partner government in ensuring progress of the state through profitable synergy.

In his message, the state Chairman of the NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku, urged workers to continue to support the present administration, describing Okowa as a worker-friendly governor.

Ofobruku thanked the Okowa administration for the development of state infrastructure across the three senatorial districts, and urged it to sustain the tempo.

The labour leader noted that with the ultra-modern central secretariat for civil servants billed for commissioning soonest, workers’ output would be greatly enhanced.

He appealed to the governor to revisit the salary deductions that were made last year in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to making refunds to affected workers.