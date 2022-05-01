From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, has felicitated with workers in the state as they celebrate the Workers’ Day, assuring of adequate protection of their rights and privileges if voted into power, saying “under me as governor of Ekiti State, life will be made worthwhile for workers.”

In a statement on Sunday, which he personally signed, the PDP governorship candidate said it was not controvertible that “PDP established an industrial friendly environment with the public service in Ekiti State, which had been nurtured during our successive governments, resulting in the strong Government/Worker bonding that characterized our relationship over time.”

He said; “On behalf of the PDP in Ekiti State, and my leader, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, I, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, PDP governorship candidate in Ekiti State hereby felicitate with the Public Service in Nigeria and most especially the hardworking, diligent and productive workforce in Ekiti State on the auspicious milestone of the 2022 May Day celebration.

“It is an unassailable fact that the PDP had made possible an industrial harmony in the state through open and regular interactions with the workforce;

clearing the arrears of several months salaries and retirement benefits owed by the Alliance for Democracy (now All Progressives Congress) government (1999-2003) and that of the Action Congress (also APC) between 2010 and 2014.

“PDP governments ensured regular promotion of staff across board. The Ayo Fayose Government effected promotion of workers for years 2013, 2014 and 2015 in 2015 and 2016 and 2017 in 2018.

“Evidences also abound of provision of infrastructure and work equipment for workers including the magnificent Governor’s Office, the State Government Secretariat, the state House of Assembly complex and headquarters of the judiciary with state-of- the-art finishing, furnishing and equipment.

“PDP governments also ensured regular payment of workers’ salaries (on the 25th of each month) and other entitlements including leave bonuses, except when the economy of the State dwindled owing to debt incurred by the APC and mismanagement of the country by the APC led federal government.

“Our governments encouragement and enhanced workers productivity through celebration of Workers’ Days, Teachers’ Days and provision of rewards for outstanding performers including presentation of car gifts and real estates, training and retraining of workers including overseas trainings for workers across board, among others.”

While lamenting the experience of workers in the hands of APC government, which he described as “the modern day task masters,” Kolawole said it was the APC government that sacked over 2,000 public servants employed by the PDP government of Fayose in 2018 and also over 1,000 workers of the Ekiti State University as well as over 400 workers of the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

“Apart from sacking workers and refusing to pay salary deductions, they have refused to pay arrears of salaries even after collecting two tranches of bailout funds in 2018 and 2021.

“They have also refused to implement financial implications of workers promotions, pay fringe benefits like leave bonuses for six years, pay arrears of retirement benefits including pension and gratuity despite collecting bailout funds to offset same.

“Imagine the ridicule and cruelty of asking retirees to agree to 25 percent discount of their gratuity as ransom before payment. One can go on and on, but the one that can not be overlooked is their arrogance and inaccessibility, which workers in Ekiti State are fully aware of.

“Dear workers, the basis for comparison now exists now that you have carried water and oil. You now know who your true friend is.

“Dear workers, I urge you to reflect on the 2022 May Day theme “Politics, Labour and Good Governance” and make up your minds to reject your tormentors.

What are you waiting for?

“Return your true friend, the PDP, to Oke Ayoba next month and let us resume the strategic partnership and mutual respect that has heralded good governance and monumental growth in our state.

“I salute you all and wish you happy May Day celebration.”