From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The leadership crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) reared it ugly head again on Sunday in Asaba at the 2022 Workers’ Day rally organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Substantial members of the ASCSN who protested, spoke loud in placards with various inscriptions, rejecting Mr. Martin Bolum as their chairman.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

They said Bolum who doubles as the state chairman of TUC, was imposed on ASCSN as chairman.

The placard bearing protesters pressed forward, seeking the attention of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, urging him to intervene to avoid industrial crisis in the state.

However, a handful of other members of the association participated in the march past ostensibly in solidarity with Bolum.

Meanwhile, in his address, chairman of NLC in the state, Goodluck Ofobruku commended Governor Okowa for giving priority to the welfare of workers through labour friendly policies.

Ofobruku however called on the state government to urgently intervene in the soaring rents workers are made to pay for privately owned residential apartments in Asaba, the capital city.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Addressing the workers, the governor who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Patrick Ukah, thanked labour unions for supporting his administration to succeed in the past seven years.

Okowa said his administration was raising funds to offset some of the backlog of pension arrears, adding that a number of projects were on going to ensure that he finished strongly by May, 2023.

On the soaring house rents in Asaba, the governor said measures would be taken with a view to having reasonable rents.

On the ASCSN leadership crisis, Okowa category stated that government would not intervene in union matters but would provide valuable advice in order to have peace, unity and harmony within the work force.

In the meantime, the state Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko commended workers in the state for their tenacity and resourcefulness, and urged them to use the 2022 May Day celebration to reflect and reaffirm their commitment to serve their fatherland meritoriously.