Protesters clashed with police across the globe on May Day during rallies against poor working conditions and economic problems.

While riots broke out in Paris as Black Bloc activists attacked police and smashed up vehicles and shop fronts, activists in Turkey defied a ban against demonstrations by attempting to march towards Istanbul’s symbolic main square, chanting “May Day is Taksim and it cannot be banned”.

As small groups attempted to break the police blockade, more than two dozen were detained, according to the official Anadolu news agency. Taksim holds symbolic value for Turkey’s labor movement. In 1977, 34 people were killed there during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building.

Around 100,000 people descended on central Moscow during a rally organised by Kremlin-friendly trade unions today. Over the years, the May Day in Russia has transformed from the occasion for rallies for workers’ rights to an official event carefully orchestrated by Kremlin-controlled groups. Opposition activists, however, often try to use the May Day to promote their agenda.

The OVD-Info group said more than 100 people were arrested across Russia, with at least 68 arrests in St. Petersburg in an anti-government contingent that authorities had sanctioned as part of the main May Day demonstration. Police brutally manhandled people in the opposition contingent, including local lawmaker Maxim Reznik. Some of them were carrying placards saying ‘Putin is not immortal’ in reference to President Vladimir Putin who has been at the helm of the country since 2000. Most of them are supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Greece was left without national rail, island ferry and other transport services for a day as unions held strikes and rallies to celebrate May Day. Hundreds of people gathered in central Athens for three separate rallies and marches to parliament organized by rival unions and left-wing groups. In London, union members gathered in Trafalgar Square to listen to Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell give a speech.