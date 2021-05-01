By Henry Uche

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has charged every employer who oppress workers in various sectors of human endeavour to repent, go and sin no more.

The Secretary TUC, Lagos State Council,

Comrade Abiodun Aladetan made this known in May Day Celebration to commemorate the immense contribution of workers in the society.

“Today I want to join the rest of the world to celebrate all our workers for the amazing job they are doing.Today is set aside for the celebration of the working class because they are the engine room of everything that is working. Without labour nothing will prosper.

“Today we all gathered again because some workers fought with their lives and are still fighting to ensure we all are safe. We salute the bravery of workers. Today we celebrate their contribution to humanity. We identify with their pains and challenges and hope for a better tomorrow. We call on all oppressors to stop all anti- labour practices because without Labour there is no wealth.

“Today we condemn very strongly all the antics of the political class aimed at keeping workers in deplorable conditions. Workers deserve a better living condition because without them not a single wheel can turn. The power of the working class is very massive.

He condemned the incessant attacks on, public institutions, facilities and the working class particularly the vulnerable informal sector workers particularly since the pandemic struck and ask perpetuators to desist forthwith.

“To all our oppressors, we say repent. We are using this day to ask them to change their ways and go and sin no more. This is not the time any employer or government to dispense with labour. Labour must be carried along on any issue that has impact on the welfare of the working class. This is the only way we as organized labour can guarantee anybody relative industrial peace and harmony.