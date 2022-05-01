By Lukman Olabiyi

Both Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige have sought for collaboration between government and labour unions, to develop a political system that can deliver the dividends of democracy.

Sanwo-Olu and Ngige made this plea at the commemoration of 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration, held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan, themed:” Labour Politics and New Quest For Good Governance And Development In Nigeria”.

The governor in his speech, thanked workers for their immense contributions to the development of the state and also reeled out the efforts of his government in the area of welfare packages which included courses, allowances, working conditions retiree benefits, held that the state’s development agenda was anchored on industrial peace and harmony

Ngige who was represented by the Controller of Labour, Nnamdi Enuah at the event, said the theme of the celebration was apt as labour movement had been proactive economic and political stability as important ingredient for development.

He urged workers to continue to support the federal and state governments adding that they were committed to nurture the dignity of labour. Commissioner, Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponle, in her remark, also saluted the retirees and the workers for their dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence service delivery to the state, noted that the present administration placed a lot of premium on the welfare of workers. Also, wishing workers in the state a happy May Day celebration and pledging their continuous support for the programmes of the government, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Local Government Establishments, Training and Pensions, Abiodun Bamgboye said the government had continued to embark on series of projects to meet the needs of workers in the state thanking the governor for providing enabling environment for growth.

In her address, chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, Agnes Funmilayo Sessi, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its efforts and supports to workers, promised that the union would in turn reciprocated the gesture.

She called on the state government to continue to address security issues,gender based violence and sexual harassment in making the work environment safe and conducive.

The NLC leader implored the government to always patronise made in Nigeria textile products, among other interventions.

Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Olugbenga Ekundayo, also thanked stakeholders for their contributions and promotion of the state civil service saying labour would continue to play a significant role in reshaping the democracy of Nigeria.

He also said among others more needs to be done on security especially on the collation of data and provision of employments to keep the youths engaged, saying the workers remain committed to the development of the state.