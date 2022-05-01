From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central District has said in a Workers Day message that Nigerian workers have every reason to be proud of their contributions from colonial times to date.

“I hail you. Today is your special day. You have never wavered in your commitment to the progress and development of our dear country. You have made huge sacrifices and endured hardships in defence of our country and its people. Despite the current economic challenges, you have kept faith in our country; its potentials and possibilities,” the lawmaker said.

Saying that the patriotism of Nigerian workers is not in doubt, Senator Uba Sani passionately appealed to the Federal Government to seize the occasion of Workers Day to reenergize its negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to resolve the lingering disagreements that have kept Nigerian children at home for many months.

He noted that the more public tertiary institutions remain closed, the more the future of the children and the country is mortgaged.

“The new economy is one that is knowledge-driven. If we fail to resolve issues now, we may worsen our socio-economic crisis,” he said.

He called on workers to participate actively in peace and security building in their respective communities, saying criminal elements have made life unbearable for the people.

“Deploy your intellect and energies to build resilient communities. Well-organized community defence groups can supply the necessary intelligence to security agencies to nip security threats in the bud.

“We are working assiduously to secure the mandate of the good people of Kaduna State. If, by the special grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will prioritize workers welfare and implement policies and programmes that will better the living conditions of the people,” he said.

