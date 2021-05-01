From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As Nigerians mark Workers’ Day, the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has commended the workers in the state for their dedication to duty and assured them of all necessary support from the legislature to make the working environment in the state most conducive.

Kunini who said this on Saturday in a good will message to mark Worker’s Day noted that the dedication of workers to duty in the state has contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far.

The Speaker urged the people to jointly rise up and pray for the state specifically and the nation generally for the restoration of normalcy.

He lamented the deteriorating security situation in the country and the growing tensions across ethno-religious and regional lines and warned that the people must come together to work as a people against state enemies otherwise the country may be plunged into total chaos.

“First of all, let me salute all workers today especially because it is Worker’s Day. There is the tendency to only look at workers in government employ on this day but it goes beyond that. We have thousands of our people working in the organized private sector. We have thousands even more, working on the farms in villages to make sure that we do not die of hunger. These are part of the workforce that we celebrate today. Equally important, we remember and celebrate the heroic work and dedication of our market women, the vulcanizer on the street side, the carpenter, the Craftsman, the builders and indeed all others who are involved in one kind of work or the other. Life would be miserable without them and so we remember and celebrate them today.

“As a state and a country, we are constrained by great security challenges that seem to overwhelm us and threaten the very fabrics of our existence as a nation. We must rise up, united in purpose to fight these state enemies for us to move forward. The growing tensions across the country gives one cause for worry. The growing agitations tells us that something is fundamentally wrong with the system that needs to be addressed urgently before we are plunged into a bottomless dark pit. This is a collective responsibility and we must all take our parts on the side of truth, Justice, fairness and equity.

“Let me assure you that the legislature is dedicated to ensuring sound collaboration with the other arms of government to create a most conducive working environment for all kinds of legitimate workers in the state. We look forward to a state where everyone is comfortable doing their legitimate work wherever they are without fear. Ours is a blessed state and we don’t need all hands in the civil service to achieve greatness. Indeed, their is so much to be achieved as individual or group farmers, as tour guides to tourists who may wish to explore our great potentials in tourism, as artists, handimen, and much more. And so on days like this, all I can tell you is that, do whatever you do sincerely and do it well, so long as it is legitimate, legal and morally acceptable”.