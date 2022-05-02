By Christopher Oji

It was a bizarre experience on Workers day when two lovers were found dead and naked in a Toyota Highlander (SUV ), parked along Oja road, off Isheri Bus stop, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, Lagos.

The lovers were believe to have died while making love in the Toyota Highlander SUV ,with registration number: EPE 666 GE as the man was fully naked while the female had her trousers stripped down to the knee level.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A resident who was also a witness, Maduka Augustine, said the residents didn’t know the time the vehicle was parked, but that they became suspicious the way it was not properly parked and decided to check inside the vehicle,” what we saw baffled us and too bizarre . The vehicles windows were all wind up, but we saw two people inside it and we raised the alarm which attracted people. We started knocking on the SUV, but the two occupants were motionless.

“We wanted to force the doors Open, but people warned against it, so we decided to report to the police. The police came and forced the door open. Well, some people believed that the lovers might have died of a Yoruba traditional charm(Magu), prepared by husbands against their cheating wives. What else would have killed them if not magu, becat there was no mark of violence on their bodies and they were naked, meaning that they were making love. The woman was wearing her wedding ring”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said there was a report about two dead bodies found in an SUV, parked along Oja road, off Isheri Bus stop, Jakande Estate Ejigbo, “a Toyota Highlander with registration number ;EPE 666 GE was found parked along the lonely road. Inside the car’s rear seat were found dead a male and female adults.

“While the male was fully naked, the female had her trousers stripped down to the knee level. All windows of the car were met fully rolled up with doors locked. Family of the deceased have been contacted. The male has been identified as Kayode Oyediran, while the female (names witheld) has also been identified . No mark of violence on both bodies. The cause of their death is not known yet”.

He said the bodies have been deposited at Isolo General Hospital public morgue.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He added that the case has been incidented and referred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCID), for further Investigation.