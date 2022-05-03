By Christopher Oji

It was a bizarre experience on Workers Day when two lovers were found dead and naked in a Toyota Highlander (SUV) parked along Oja road, off Isheri Bus stop, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, Lagos.

The lovers were believed to have died while making love in the Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number: EPE 666 GE as the man was fully naked while the female had her trousers stripped down to the knee level.

A resident, who was also a witness, Maduka Augustine, said the residents didn’t know the time the vehicle was parked, but that they became suspicious the way it was not properly parked and decided to check inside the vehicle. “What we saw baffled us and was too bizarre.

“The vehicle’s windows were all wound up, but we saw two people inside it, and we raised the alarm which attracted people. We started knocking on the SUV, but the two occupants were motionless.

“We wanted to force the doors open, but people warned against it, so we decided to report to the police. The police came and forced the door open.

“Well, some people believed that the lovers might have died of a Yoruba traditional charm (Magu), prepared by husbands against their cheating wives.

“What else would have killed them if not magu, because there was no mark of violence on their bodies and they were naked, meaning that they were making love.

