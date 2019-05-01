TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has reassured civil servants of his administration’s willingness to implement the N30,000 new national minimum wage.

Governor Wike said his government would implement the new minimum wage, as soon as he receives an approval from the Federal government.

He noted that even before the Federal government accented to the motion for increment, he (Wike) had already promised to pay the said amount to Rivers workers.

Governor Wike, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo, Harry Banigo, at the Workers’ Day event at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, congratulated workers for another memorial day for their landmark struggle in nation building.

The governor further noted the contributions of workers to the development of the state and promised to be more committed to tackling issues affecting workers in the state.

Speaking further, on the welfare of workers, Governor Wike announced the lifting of the ban on the promotion of civil servants in the state.

He said: “We have not and will not default in the life of our administration. We have kept to the regular payment of salaries since we assumed office till now.

“As a worker-friendly government, we will continue to do our best to improve the working environment of our civil servants.

“Although we are still financially challenged, I believe the time has come for us to motivate our workforce and challenge them to be more productive and committed to the state.

“Accordingly, I am happy to announce the lifting of the ban on promotions in the civil service. I wish to also inform you that we have approved the proposal of the Civil Service Commission for the recruitment of indigenes of the state to fill existing vacancies and strengthen the commission.

“However, we will, therefore, hold the new minimum wage, as soon as we receive the official transmission from the Federal government,” the governor assured.

Earlier, in her speech, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Beatrice Itubo, said the “Labour family in Rivers State as a critical development partner, is satisfied with the massive infrastructure development embarked upon by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.”

She noted with thanks, the commitment of the state governor to responding to the payment of the new minimum wage, saying: “Our thanks go to the government of Rivers State under the competent leadership of Governor Wike, for showing preparedness to pay the new national minimum wage as soon as formalities are done with.”

She urged the state government to see the need for harmonisation of pension to benefit pensioners, who retired before the implementation of the new pension bill.