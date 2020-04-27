West African Examinations Council (WAEC)has said the May/June 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, 2020 (WASSCE), has not been cancelled.

In a statement by the Head of WAEC, Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, the body explained that a notice alleging the cancellation did not emanate from the council.

The council said it was the handwork of mischief makers and consequently, false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake publication circulating in the social media, to the effect that the WAEC has cancelled the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and was therefore, set to refund N22,500 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination.

“The publication is patently false and deceitful.

“It is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to defraud innocent and unsuspecting candidates and their parents/guardians. This piece of news is certainly not from the WAEC. It falls short of the council’s style, language and factual details.”