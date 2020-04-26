The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)says the May/June 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, 2020 (WASSCE), has not been cancelled.

In a statement by the Head of WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, on Sunday, the body explained that a notice alleging the cancellation of 2020 WASSCE did not emanate from the council.

The council said it was the handwork of mischief makers and consequently, false and misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake publication circulating in the social media, to the effect that the WAEC has cancelled the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and was therefore, set to refund N22,500 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination.

”The publication is patently false and deceitful.

” It is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to defraud innocent and unsuspecting candidates and their parents/guardians.

”This piece of news is certainly not from the WAEC. It falls short of the council’s style, language and factual details. They got it all wrong.

“To begin with, the fee for the examination is N13,950 only and not N22,500.

”WAEC, as an examining body in the sub-region, has not announced the cancellation of the examination.

”It only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored. WAEC couldn’t have made a mistake in the full meaning of its acronym.

”We wish to use this opportunity to reassure all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the council will come up with a new International Timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region.

”This will take effect after due consultations with relevant stakeholders. Candidates are, therefore, advised to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination,” the WAEC boss said.(NAN)

