By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Friday confirmed that the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will start from August 6th and end on September 30th.

A statement signed by WAEC acting Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, said the International timetable for the conduct of the school examination will be released soon.

Ojijeogu said: ”Consequently, the council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021.”

He said the attention of WAEC, Nigeria has been drawn to publications in some national dailies and online media, that the council has postponed the May/June 2021 WASSCE.

According to him, the information was allegedly given by the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at a briefing to announce the release of results of WASSCE for private candidates, 2021 – first series on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

”We wish to categorically state that the Head of National Office was quoted out of context, ” Ojijeogu added.

He recalled that the HNO had in his address during the briefing stated “Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.”

The image maker said the arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education. He urged stakeholders to guided.

Areghan had earlier revealed that registration for the May/June 2021 WASSCE is ongoing and said about 1.8million candidates have registered for the school examination.

Secondary schools that presents candidates for the May/June 2021 WASSCE are still battling to conclude first term due to COVID-19 pandemic, thus the shift from the original date of May to August.