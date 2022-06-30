By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will commence the marking of answer scripts of over 1.6million candidates, who sat for the just concluded May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement signed by WAEC acting Head, Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adeyegbe, said coordination and marking of the school candidates answer scripts will start from Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The statement reads: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that the coordination and marking exercise of the just concluded WASSCE for school candidates, 2022 will be carried out at 85 marking venues spread across the country.

“To keep up with the practice of releasing candidates’ results 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, the coordination and marking exercise will commence on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.”

Adeyegbe said the coordination meetings for chief examiners and team leaders will hold in the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022 while the assistant examiners coordination meetings will commence in the afternoon of the same day.

“The coordination meetings would span three days, from Wednesday, July 13 to Friday, July 15, 2022. This is to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters (staff and examiners) partake fully in the festivities before embarking on the assignment, ” she stated.

WAEC Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, while announcing the conduct of the school exam, said results will be released within 45 days after the last paper was written.

Areghan said 1,607,985 candidates were examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers.

Majority of the SS3 students wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) as awaiting result candidates.