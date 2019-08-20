Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Rt.Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has offered automatic scholarship to Movel Favour Wokrit, Plateau Student who obtained 9 A1s in the 2019 WAEC May/June examination.

Wokrit also scored 323/400 Points in JAMB UTME test.

Lalong, in a press statement through his Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham disclosed when he received Movel Favour Wokrit, a student of Christian Royal College Sabon Barki, Jos South Local Government of Plateau State in Government House Jos.

“The exceptional performance of the student has again brought to the fore the enormous human talent and gifts on the Plateau which must be harnessed thoroughly.

“The state will take responsibility for the education of Movel up to any university of his choice because he has earned it through his brilliant performance that has brought pride not only to his family, his village Nyelleng in Pankshin Local Government, but the entire Plateau State.”

Lalong announced that he has already secured a place for Movel in the Federal Government/China scholarship agreement which is engineering-based.

“Since Movel has indicated he wants to study medicine, the state government will fund his education in whatever area he chooses.”

He said the State Government will continue to identify and sponsor such exceptional students whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees to pursue their dreams in institutions and courses of their choice.

The Governor reiterated that his administration will continue to invest in education by rebuilding old schools and constructing new ones as well as training and retraining teachers while improving their welfare for better performance.

He extended warm commendations to Movel’s parents for instilling good character and virtue of hard work and commitment in their son and also appreciated the proprietor of Christian Royal College Sabon Barki, Chief Garba Pwul (SAN), Management, Staff and Students for providing the right learning environment that facilitated this exceptional feat.

Father of 17 year old Movel Favour, Mr. Apollos Movel expressed deep gratitude to Governor Simon Lalong for honouring their son’s achievements and offering him scholarship saying “ this achievement is in line with the saying that when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice.