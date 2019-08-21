Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has offered automatic scholarship to Movel Favour Wokrit, an indigene of the state who obtained nine A1s in the just released 2019 WAEC May/June examination result.

Wokrit also scored 323/400 points in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board/Unified TertiaryMatriculation Examination test.

Lalong made the disclosure in a press statement by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham

Wokrit was a student of Christian Royal College Sabon Barki, Jos South Local Government area of the state.

‘‘Performance of the student has again brought to the fore the enormous human talent and gifts on the Plateau which must be harnessed thoroughly.

“The state will take responsibility for the education of Movel up to any university of his choice because he has earned it through his brilliant performance.