Tai Solarin’s ‘May your road be rough’ ought to be as dignified as Abraham Lincoln’s ‘Gettysburg Address’. It will teach us to set a premium on hard work.

Banji Ojewale

Tai Solarin, Nigeria’s under-celebrated educationist, social critic and visionary reformer, wrote a newspaper article 55 years ago to usher in 1964. He simply titled the essay, May your road be rough. It was the great man’s prayer that the going should be tough and rough for his compatriots during the year.

Hardly a wish to say Amen to by millions who were in churches across Nigeria and worldwide to usher in the year 2019. In his days, as it still is in our age, Solarin realized the controversy his position would generate. So, early in the write-up he allayed his readers’ fears. He wasn’t wishing them evil, he averred.

“I am not cursing you;” he said. “I am wishing you what I wish myself every year. I therefore repeat, may you have a hard time this year, may there be plenty of troubles for you this year!” If fellow citizens didn’t know how to respond to this strange salutation on New Year’s Day, the Ikenne-born writer offered this counsel: ‘’ If you are not so sure what you should say back, why not just say, ‘Same to you’? I ask for no more.’’

Tai Solarin said he based his stand on empirical and philosophical perspectives that great nations like the old Soviet Union and the United States of America had exploited to transform into powerful societies. According to him, ‘’Our successes are conditioned by the amount of risk we are ready to take…The big fish is never caught in shallow waters. You have to go into the open sea for it. The biggest businessmen make decisions with lighting speed and carry it out with equal celerity. They do not dare delay or dally.’’