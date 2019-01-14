NAN

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday makes a last ditch effort to convince rebel lawmakers to back her Brexit divorce deal, warning them that Britain’s exit from the EU is now in peril from politicians seeking to thwart it.

She would also set out new assurances from the EU that it does not aim to sever Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain under the deal’s most contentious term – a “backstop.”

The British premier also required EU rules in the province until a better free trade plan emerges.

The fate of the UK’s March 29 exit from the EU is deeply uncertain as parliament is likely to vote down May’s deal on Tuesday, opening up outcomes ranging from a disorderly divorce to reversing Brexit altogether.

May will use a speech in the leave-supporting city of Stoke-on-Trent in central England to say that lawmakers blocking Brexit is now a more likely outcome than leaving without a deal.

