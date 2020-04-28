Pharmaceutical manufacturing giant, May&Baker Nigeria Plc has made donations of hand sanitisers to various institutions across the country including some Police commands in Lagos and Ogun states, the Nigerian Prisons and several other stakeholders. The donations were made on behalf of the company by Mr. Eugene Olewuenyi, Communications Consultant accompanied by Ms Binta Yusuf, Personal Assistant to the Managing Director/CEO. Olewuenyi said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and one of the company’s ways to intervene against the Corona virus pandemic.

While receiving the hand sanitizers at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Deputy Controller of Prisons in charge of the Kirikiri Custodian Centre, Rev. Ben-Rabbi Freedman said the donation by May & Baker is unique because it touches directly on a highly vulnerable segment of the society . He thanked May & Baker for the donation of cartons of the product and assured that the product will reach those for whom it was intended.

May & Baker is a leading local manufacturer of Hand Sanitizers in Nigeria with the brand name “Smartans”. In a separate statement, the Managing Director /CEO of May & Baker, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor said that the company re-activated its’ hand sanitizer production line within 72 hours of announcement of the COVID -19 index case in Nigeria. He stated that the company’s major goal was to join in the battle against this invisible enemy called COVID-19 with a first objective of forcing down the criminally inflated pricing of hand sanitizers to a point where most

Nigerians can afford them. He further stated that it was critical that the pandemic is contained in Nigeria before it goes out of control considering the poor state of our healthcare facilities and opined that good personal hygiene is central to this strategy.