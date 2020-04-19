Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was pandemonium in Ebem-Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government of Abia State yesterday following the killing of a young man on Friday night by a policeman, identified as Friday Arunsi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon frowned at the killing and vowed that the cops involved in the heinous act whom he said had been arrested, would be immediately charged to court for murder.

“There is no way policemen who were not on duty, even if they were, will be involved in such heinous act and I wil allow them to go scot-free.

We are definitely going to charge them to court for murder without wasting time”.

This is the fourth of such killings in the state by security agents since the state government penultimate week announced the lockdown in

the state to checkmate the Coronavirus incident index curve.

It was gathered that the three policemen (two sergeants and one corporal) who were not on duty, went to a drinking joint in Ebem Ohafia.

It was also gathered that after drinking till about 11pm, they decided to go home in one of the cop’s private car.

On their way home, the policemen who were said to be heavily drunk hit a vehicle whose owner was offloading some beverages into his store.