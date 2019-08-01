Steve Agbota

An unspecified number of truck drivers has been shot around Tin Can Island Port while four others who were matcheted and rushed to the hospital as holigans allegedly attacked truck drivers around Coconut bus stop in Apapa.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that the crisis started in the early morning because some truck drivers were denied access and not allowed to pass through Ajegunle axis by the area boys. The situation led to tension around Coconut bus stop as port users are now diverting through Wharf Road to assessTin Can Port.

Confirming the insscident to our correspondent, Chairman of Dry Cargo Section of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Alhaji Innua Mohammed, said officials of the union were attacked by the hoodlums who were alleged members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He added: “At night, these area boys mobilised themselves with police escorts from Trinity Police Station, some of the drivers that were sleeping in their trucks were shot, matcheted and their trucks were destroyed;. they wanted to start burning some trucks. Apart from the driver they shot with their locally- made pistol, we have about four people they macheted.”

However, one of the drivers who spoke with our correspondent on the cause of the clash, said the area boys were annoyed that trucks had hindered free movement of their buses coming out from Ajegunle area, alleging that the area boys got help from LASTMA officials and blocked the main expressway coming out from Tin Can Port, so as to give way for buses coming out from Ajegunle.

He stated, “we were in the truck, we didn’t even know what was going on, all of a sudden we saw the area boys coming out and macheted us and shooting at us, I have personally taken three people to the hospital. My conductor is currently at the hospital, they have extracted eighteen bullets from his body already”

“The boys were escorted by police, the area boys were shooting guns while the police were shooting their teargas. These area boys are members of National Union of Road Transport Workers, they said it is because their trucks were not having access to move freely”

He revealed that the area boys extort as much as N80, 000 from trucks trying to pass through Ajegunle in order to beat the traffic.

When Daily Sun contacted NARTO Chairman, Alhaji Innua Mohammed around 3:45 pm, he said the situation had been calm and sanity had also been restored within the Tin Island Port environs.