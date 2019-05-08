Tony Osauzo, Benin

Renewed cult war between suspected rival cult members of Eiye and Black axe (aka Aye), has reportedly claimed no fewer than 11 lives between Sunday and Tuesday evening in different parts of Benin City.

Three of the killings were said to have been carried out at Isibor Junction adjacent St. Saviour Road near Third Junction, Popular Street along Murtala Muhammed Way and Idaho Street off Sokponba Road on Tuesday evening.

One of the victims, simply identified as Ogbe, was said to be the first son of his father who got paralysed on both two legs shortly after giving out his daughter in marriage and is currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

Apparently alarmed by the killings, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam, Abubakar Muhammed, was said to have personally led a team of policemen to the area to restore calm and order.

Consequently, there was free flow of traffic along the frequently-congested Sokponba Road by Third Junction this morning as many of the drivers and their conductors stayed off the road in a bid to evade arrests, as some of them are suspected to be members of the rival cult groups.