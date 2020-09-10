Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy yesterday struck in Alade-Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State as suspected political thugs killed a member of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the town.

The incident however threw the town into crisis as many residents protested against the killing of the ZLP member who was simply identified as Taiwo.

The victim was said to be a staunch supporter of ZLP in the community.

His death has triggered political tension in Idanre and neighbouring communities as protesters set bonfires on major roads in the town and it’s environs.

Sources revealed that the deceased was trailed down to Alade by his killers who brutally hacked him down in the town.

According to a source, who preferred anonymity, “The man (Taye) was attacked and killed at Alade and those who led the thugs to perpetrate the crime have run for cover, but we have declared them wanted.

“When has it become a crime to be a member of an opposition party in this state? These sponsored thugs killed the man because he was supporting ZLP,” the source added.

It was learnt that the corpse has been deposited at the mogue of the General Hospital, Idanre and police have begun the investigation into his killing.

The chairman, ZLP in Idanre, Mr. Ademehintoye Claudus who confirmed the incident, alleged that the thugs who killed Taye were sponsored by some politicians in the town.

He said: “Taye was killed by political thugs because he was canvassing support for the ZLP being a member of our party. And what happened has also confirmed that some politicians are calling for war in this election because they have been attacking us unchallenged.

“In fact, the party has broken the peace accord reached at the palace of the monarch of Idanre with other political parties ahead of this contest. We have however appealed to our members and supporters to remain calm even in the face of this provocation and asked them not to take laws into their own hands.”

The ZLP chairman disclosed that they have informed the security operatives about the killing, adding that his party would seek justice for the family of the deceased.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Teo-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident, said there was political skirmish last night in Idanre in which one person was killed. It was a mob action.

“But a detachment of Policemen had been sent to the town to maintain law and order. Investigation in the incident has commenced with intention to arrest culprits involved in the incident,” he stated.