Floyd Mayweather has said he would return to boxing if he is paid £500 million.

But the American, who retired with a perfect 50-0 fight record, doesn’t fancy coming back to fight “any of the younger guys”.

Mayweather hung up his gloves after his big-money cross-sports fight against UFC legend, Conor McGregor, in 2017.

He is believed to have earned around £300million for the scrap that saw him stop McGregor in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old Michigan man often teases a return to the sport that made him a legend in training videos.

But he said it would take a monumental money offer to get him lacing the gloves back up.

He has previously said he would rematch McGregor and box UFC champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov – but only for £464million.

Speaking to FightHype/.com, ‘The Money’ said: “If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make six hundred million, why not?

“If I am going to do something, it’s got to be worth it. But there’s no number that’s worth me getting back in that ring and fighting these young fighters to get any type of wear and tear on my body.”

Mayweather then said that he would prefer any return to the boxing ring to be in exhibition bouts.

He famously left Tenshin Nasukawa in tears in one of these after battering the Japanese kickboxer into a first-round KO back in December 2018.

Mayweather added: “Am I going to fight any fighters as of right now? No. I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing.