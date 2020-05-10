Floyd Mayweather has dismissed claims that he could come out of retirement and insisted that he is ‘finished with boxing’.

There have been suggestions that Mayweather, who beat Conor McGregor in his last fight in 2017, could return to the ring to take on Adrien Broner.

However, Mayweather played down such claims and said he doesn’t want to face fighters who ‘sell out little arenas’.

Mayweather told Fight Hype: ‘These are just rumours. I’m retired. I’m finished with boxing. I stay in shape.